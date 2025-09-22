Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR Sports Climbing Event 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    SACEUR Sports Climbing Event 2024

    BELGIUM

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    Team USA climbed to new heights during the SACEUR Sports Climbing competition on October 8, 2024. They competed against 5 teams navigating 3 boulder problems and scaling 2 top rope belaying routes. The climbing event is one of several opportunities for members of team SHAPE to participate in friendly competitions throughout the year.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 07:13
    Photo ID: 9338682
    VIRIN: 241008-F-HF520-8737
    Resolution: 1585x2048
    Size: 350.35 KB
    Location: BE
    This work, SACEUR Sports Climbing Event 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SACEUR
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    USNMR

