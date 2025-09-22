Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Maritime Forces Welcomes Mauritius as its 47th Member

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Maritime Forces Welcomes Mauritius as its 47th Member

    BAHRAIN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) welcomed Mauritius as the 47th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership, Aug. 12.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 06:15
    Photo ID: 9338604
    VIRIN: 250925-N-NO146-6487
    Resolution: 9999x5000
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces Welcomes Mauritius as its 47th Member, by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combined Maritime Forces Welcomes Mauritius as its 47th Member

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download