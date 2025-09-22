173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade pace students during a one-mile run as part of Vicenza Middle School’s Wellness Day in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 22, 2025. The brigade partnered with the school to encourage fitness and resilience, with middle school students achieving an average best run time of 6 minutes and 46 seconds.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.