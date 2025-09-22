Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade pace students during a one-mile run as part of Vicenza Middle School’s Wellness Day in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 22, 2025. The brigade partnered with the school to encourage fitness and resilience, with middle school students achieving an average best run time of 6 minutes and 46 seconds.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 9338568
    VIRIN: 250922-A-XY121-2013
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 63.84 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School
    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School
    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School
    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Pace Students During Wellness Day Run at Vicenza Middle School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download