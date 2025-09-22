Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational service members attend a Seabee Combat Warfare pinning ceremony on Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu, Palau [Image 8 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational service members attend a Seabee Combat Warfare pinning ceremony on Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu, Palau

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PELELIU, Palau (Sept. 25, 2025) – U.K. Lt. Henry Dace, public affairs officer, takes a photograph of Cmdr. Cody Keesee, operations officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion One, center left, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lieutenant Koki Sato, right, during a Seabee Combat Warfare pinning ceremony on Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu, Palau, Sept. 25. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational service members attend a Seabee Combat Warfare pinning ceremony on Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu, Palau [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palau
    C7F
    Navy Partnerships
    Pacific Partnership 2025

