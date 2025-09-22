405th AFSB command team conducts whirlwind series of site visits across Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade command team hit the road recently and conducted a whirlwind series of site visits and key leader engagements across Germany. Army Col. Ernest Lane II and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill visited LRC Wiesbaden, Ansbach, Stuttgart and Bavaria as well as Base Support Operations Maintenance and Army Field Support Battalion-Germany Sept. 16-18, 2025.



While there, they toured multiple facilities and observed operations in support of several U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe garrisons. They also recognized several outstanding Team 405 employees and presented certificates of achievement, commander’s coins for excellence and length of service awards.



Special shoutout to Carina Sweney, a CIF supply technician with LRC Wiesbaden, who received commander’s coin for excellence for her outstanding support to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and all the tenant units stationed in the Wiesbaden community. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)