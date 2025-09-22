USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250905-N-HD763-1098 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 5, 2025) U.S. Sailor operates a forklift to move a boat trailer in preparation for boat operations aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)