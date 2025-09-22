Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations

    BAHRAIN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250905-N-HD763-1098 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 5, 2025) U.S. Sailor operates a forklift to move a boat trailer in preparation for boat operations aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 04:07
    Photo ID: 9338477
    VIRIN: 250905-N-HD763-1098
    Resolution: 3925x2617
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations
    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Boat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB)

    TAGS

    Boat Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download