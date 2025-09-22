Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Airmen Transport HIMARS During Orient Shield 25 [Image 10 of 14]

    U.S. Marines and Airmen Transport HIMARS During Orient Shield 25

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live-fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 02:50
    Photo ID: 9338424
    VIRIN: 250919-M-CI305-1328
    Resolution: 5585x3723
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
