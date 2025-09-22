USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, California (Sept. 18, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vanessa Espinozagranillo, left, from Ukiah, California, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Christian Tirado from Puerto Rico, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), band a pallet in the ship’s hangar bay during an ordnance handling evolution, Sept. 18. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)