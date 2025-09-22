Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, California (Sept. 18, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vanessa Espinozagranillo, left, from Ukiah, California, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Christian Tirado from Puerto Rico, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), band a pallet in the ship’s hangar bay during an ordnance handling evolution, Sept. 18. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Aviation Ordnanceman
    LHA 6
    USS America
    Ammunition

