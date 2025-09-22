Multinational medical professionals and Palaun medical professionals participate in a simulated trauma training and air evacuation exercise, Sept. 23

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOROR, Palau (Sept. 23, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational medical professionals and local Palauan medical professionals prepare to transport a simulated patient during a trauma training and air evacuation exercise, at the Palau International Airport in Aira, Palau, Sept. 23. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Alexis Van Buren)