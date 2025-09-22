U.S.-ROK Air Transportation Working Group Visits 515 AMOW

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Robertson, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing deputy commander, briefs members of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Air Transportation Working Group on AMOW mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i, Sept. 18, 2025. The ATWG aids in coordinating airlift operations between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9337977
|VIRIN:
|250918-D-NU486-2001
|Resolution:
|5266x3245
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
