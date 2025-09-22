Japan Air Self-Defense Force procurement division head meets with NAVSUP WSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Makoto Hatanaka, head of the procurement division for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, was welcomed by Kevin Joyce, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's deputy director of international programs and the Japanese country program team, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. Discussions focused on JASDF’s E-2C and E-2D follow-on supply support program. The international programs team provided recommendations to mitigate obsolescence and supply challenges. The engagement strengthened communication and our relationship with a strategic partner in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.