Lt. Col. Makoto Hatanaka, head of the procurement division for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, was welcomed by Kevin Joyce, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's deputy director of international programs and the Japanese country program team, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. Discussions focused on JASDF’s E-2C and E-2D follow-on supply support program. The international programs team provided recommendations to mitigate obsolescence and supply challenges. The engagement strengthened communication and our relationship with a strategic partner in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9337487
|VIRIN:
|250924-O-KX426-6619
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|995.67 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force procurement division head meets with NAVSUP WSS [Image 2 of 2], by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.