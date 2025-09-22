Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force procurement division head meets with NAVSUP WSS [Image 2 of 2]

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force procurement division head meets with NAVSUP WSS

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Lt. Col. Makoto Hatanaka, head of the procurement division for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, was welcomed by Kevin Joyce, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's deputy director of international programs and the Japanese country program team, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. Discussions focused on JASDF’s E-2C and E-2D follow-on supply support program. The international programs team provided recommendations to mitigate obsolescence and supply challenges. The engagement strengthened communication and our relationship with a strategic partner in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

