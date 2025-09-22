Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lighting II lands at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu in California on Sept. 15 during Gray Flag 2025. Gray Flag is an annual test event that allows the joint force to evaluate and test the effectiveness and interoperability of advanced systems in a “real world” operational environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White)