Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    An F-35A Lighting II lands at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu in California on Sept. 15 during Gray Flag 2025. Gray Flag is an annual test event that allows the joint force to evaluate and test the effectiveness and interoperability of advanced systems in a “real world” operational environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9337448
    VIRIN: 250915-N-HH412-4807
    Resolution: 7620x5389
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu [Image 16 of 16], by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2024 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025 Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35A Lighting II
    Air Force
    Navy
    Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download