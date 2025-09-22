USACE waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of National Public Lands Day

Skiatook Lake staff and volunteers removed trash during a National Public Lands Day event near Skiatook, Okla., Sept. 23, 2023.
National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, held each year on the fourth Saturday in September. (U.S. Army Corps of Enginers photo by Niki Baker)
