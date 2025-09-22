Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, 403rd Wing Development and Training Flight program manager, records a trainee's lap during a mock physical fitness test at Keesler Air Force Base Jan. 7, 2023. Rodriguez prepares new Air Force Reserve recruits for Basic Military Training through education, training, and performing essential personnel functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)