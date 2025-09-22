Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, 403rd Wing Development and Training Flight program manager, records a trainee's lap during a mock physical fitness test at Keesler Air Force Base Jan. 7, 2023. Rodriguez prepares new Air Force Reserve recruits for Basic Military Training through education, training, and performing essential personnel functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9336804
    VIRIN: 230107-F-KV687-1062
    Resolution: 7323x4882
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force
    Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Development and Training Flight leader prepares future force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    403rd Wing
    Development & Training Flight
    fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download