Command Master Chief Javier Muñoz was born in Usulután, El Salvador and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Richmond, Calif. He attended Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. and Aviation Machinist’s Mate “A” school in Pensacola, Fl.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9336496
|VIRIN:
|250904-N-HS670-1462
|Resolution:
|3027x3784
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief Javier Muñoz, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.