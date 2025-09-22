Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Javier Muñoz

    Command Master Chief Javier Muñoz

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Command Master Chief Javier Muñoz was born in Usulután, El Salvador and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Richmond, Calif. He attended Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. and Aviation Machinist’s Mate “A” school in Pensacola, Fl.

