    Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite, personnel assist with joint emergency response exercise

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.24.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands and members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion assisted U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and host nation emergency services personnel last week during a joint emergency response exercise at the APS-2 worksite. This training helped to enhance interoperability and strengthen alliances, ensuring the total team is ready to respond to real-world emergencies. (Photo by Gwenn Corbisier)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9336130
    VIRIN: 250924-A-A4479-9526
    Resolution: 1536x1536
    Size: 236.73 KB
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL
    USArmy
    OneTeamOneFight
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

