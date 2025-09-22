Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite, personnel assist with joint emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands and members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion assisted U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and host nation emergency services personnel last week during a joint emergency response exercise at the APS-2 worksite. This training helped to enhance interoperability and strengthen alliances, ensuring the total team is ready to respond to real-world emergencies. (Photo by Gwenn Corbisier)