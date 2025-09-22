Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member Musician 2nd class Omar Machado Rios, performs for George B. Harris Elementary School students, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24.

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member Musician 2nd class Omar Machado Rios, performs for George B. Harris Elementary School students, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24.

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOROR, Palau (Sept. 24, 2025) - Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member Musician 2nd class Omar Machado Rios, performs for George B. Harris Elementary School students, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9336071
    VIRIN: 250924-N-BD484-1036
    Resolution: 4650x3593
    Size: 876.33 KB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member Musician 2nd class Omar Machado Rios, performs for George B. Harris Elementary School students, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Elijah Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

