    USS Blue Ridge sailors explore Korean culture [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Blue Ridge sailors explore Korean culture

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2025

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Navy sailors from the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) and Om Sok Chun (right), community relations officer of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys public affairs office who organized the tour, make tassel bag charms at Bukchon Hanok Village during a cultural immersion tour in Seoul, Sept. 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9335987
    VIRIN: 250920-A-PI945-1005
    Resolution: 2113x3515
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge sailors explore Korean culture [Image 6 of 6], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    USS Blue Ridge

