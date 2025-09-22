U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Fires Observer Class During Orient Shield 25

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Garland, a fire support officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, teaches a joint fires observer class during Orient Shield 25 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live-fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Garland is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)
