    U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Fires Observer Class During Orient Shield 25 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Fires Observer Class During Orient Shield 25

    YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Garland, a fire support officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, teaches a joint fires observer class during Orient Shield 25 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live-fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Garland is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9335947
    VIRIN: 250918-M-CI305-1053
    Resolution: 5038x3359
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    JFO
    Hokkaido
    3d MarDiv
    V1/6
    OrientShield
    Marines

