Korean Service Corps Battalion leaders and 32nd KSC Company members visited Army Prepositioned Stock-4 at Camp Carroll, South Korea, Sept. 23.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|9335537
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-EW968-6297
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KSC Battalion leaders visited APS-4 [Image 5 of 5], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.