Taking responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gayle assumes responsibility of the 1163rd Task Force Support Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, during a change of responsibility ceremony held on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 19, 2025.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)