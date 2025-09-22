Tahoe Snow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Views of Lake Tahoe from Heavenly Ski Resort. The resort is located on 7,050 acres of national forest land across the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) and the Humboldt –Toiyabe National Forest. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9335276
    VIRIN: 241219-O-NM884-7240
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
