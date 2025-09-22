Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) EMC Glalaceshia Foxworth arrives after her anchors were pinned during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for CPO Peninsula Class 132. The event was held at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9334140
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-TG517-8780
|Resolution:
|3479x2295
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Peninsula Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.