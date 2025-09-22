CPO Peninsula Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) Logistics Specialist Chief Collin Baily, assigned to NAVELSG onboard Cheatham Annex, has his anchors pinned and cover placed during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for CPO Peninsula Class 132. The event was held at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|09.16.2025
|09.23.2025 11:07
|9333856
|250916-N-TG517-4030
|3110x1809
|939.92 KB
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
