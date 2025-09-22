Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Peninsula Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 4 of 4]

    CPO Peninsula Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) Logistics Specialist Chief Collin Baily, assigned to NAVELSG onboard Cheatham Annex, has his anchors pinned and cover placed during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for CPO Peninsula Class 132. The event was held at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

