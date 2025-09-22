Orient Shield 25: Mortar Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Missouri National Guard Sgt. Emryn Smith, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, operates a Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder during a live mortar fire exercise as part of Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. Now in its 40th iteration, OS25 underscores the ironclad commitment by the United States, Japan and Australia to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)