    Orient Shield 25: Mortar Live Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    Orient Shield 25: Mortar Live Fire Exercise

    SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Missouri National Guard Sgt. Emryn Smith, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, operates a Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder during a live mortar fire exercise as part of Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. Now in its 40th iteration, OS25 underscores the ironclad commitment by the United States, Japan and Australia to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:00
    Photo ID: 9333794
    VIRIN: 250918-A-KM154-8731
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.38 MB
    Location: SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JP
    This work, Orient Shield 25: Mortar Live Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    USARJ
    OS25
    Orient Shield 25

