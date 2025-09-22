Task Force Bataan Hosts Annual Best of Bataan Competition

U.S. Army members assigned to Task Force Bataan secure a simulated casualty before medical evacuation during the Task Force’s Best of Bataan competition at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 12, 2025. The purpose of the competition was to provide units with a baseline for basic Soldier skills and allow them to enhance those skills through training relevant to the Task Force mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9333490
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-BS429-1005
|Resolution:
|6009x3401
|Size:
|18.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
