Task Force Bataan Hosts Annual Best of Bataan Competition

U.S. Army members assigned to Task Force Bataan secure a simulated casualty before medical evacuation during the Task Force’s Best of Bataan competition at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 12, 2025. The purpose of the competition was to provide units with a baseline for basic Soldier skills and allow them to enhance those skills through training relevant to the Task Force mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)