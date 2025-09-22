Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Bataan Hosts Annual Best of Bataan Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    Task Force Bataan Hosts Annual Best of Bataan Competition

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Vivian Ainomugisha 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army members assigned to Task Force Bataan secure a simulated casualty before medical evacuation during the Task Force’s Best of Bataan competition at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 12, 2025. The purpose of the competition was to provide units with a baseline for basic Soldier skills and allow them to enhance those skills through training relevant to the Task Force mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)

    This work, Task Force Bataan Hosts Annual Best of Bataan Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Vivian Ainomugisha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLDJ
    Task Force Bataan
    Best of Bataan
    Soldier readiness training

