Pacific Partnership Band performs for high school students

KOROR, Palau (Sept. 23, 2025) – Musician 3rd Class Daimen Chambers, left, and Royal Australian Private Miella Sartori, right, members of the Pacific Partnership Multinational 2025 Band, perform at Palau High School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 23. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)