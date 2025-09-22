Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Band performs for high school students [Image 3 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership Band performs for high school students

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOROR, Palau (Sept. 23, 2025) – Musician 3rd Class Daimen Chambers, left, and Royal Australian Private Miella Sartori, right, members of the Pacific Partnership Multinational 2025 Band, perform at Palau High School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 23. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9333185
    VIRIN: 250923-N-EQ708-3615
    Resolution: 4625x3700
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Palau
    Pacific Partnership Band
    Pacific Partnership

