    U.S. Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, Royal Canadian Airforce and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Sailors and Airmen conduct presentations on Addiction, Social Media and Bullying, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, Royal Canadian Airforce and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Sailors and Airmen conduct presentations on Addiction, Social Media and Bullying, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOROR, Palau (Sept. 23, 2025) – Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Hiroko Shibata speaks with children at Koror Elementary School during a presentation on Addiction, Social Media and Bullying, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 23. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

