Paratroopers conduct walking blood bank during Exercise African Lion in Tunisia

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a walking blood bank during Exercise African Lion in Tunisia, April 2025. The training enhances the brigade’s ability to deliver lifesaving interventions at the point of injury, including hemorrhage control and field blood transfusions.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo courtesy 1st Lt. Bryce Crane)