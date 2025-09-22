Pacific Partnership 2025 begins support in Palau during an opening remarks ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOROR, Palau (Sept. 23, 2025) – Capt. Mark Stefanik, mission commander, Pacific Partnership 2025, speaks with Pacific Partnership 2025 members and Palau citizens during an opening remarks ceremony in Palau, Sept. 23. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)