Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony

    GUAM

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The 105th Troop Command holds the Change of Command ceremony at the Barrigada Readiness Center, Guam, Aug. 4, 2025. This ceremony marked the transfer of leadership from Colonel Manuel Duenas to Colonel Romeo Sanchez.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:53
    Photo ID: 9332775
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-XS820-4161
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony
    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony
    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony
    105th Troop Command Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download