    USASOC Identifies Soldiers Who Perished in Aviation Mishap [Image 4 of 4]

    USASOC Identifies Soldiers Who Perished in Aviation Mishap

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne)

    USASOC Identifies Soldiers Who Perished in Aviation Mishap

