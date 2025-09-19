E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade - Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Zhedmar Velasco assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, after rucking 12 miles for the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge test, known as E2B, which tests Soldiers readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)