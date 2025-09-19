Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade - Ruck [Image 12 of 12]

    E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade - Ruck

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Zhedmar Velasco assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, after rucking 12 miles for the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge test, known as E2B, which tests Soldiers readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9330709
    VIRIN: 250922-A-OI040-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade - Ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS

    EIB
    ESB
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    E3BEurope

