    A Mother and Son's Legacy: Deployed to Kosovo on a Shared Mission

    KOSOVO

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Tresa Allemang, and her son Cpl. Aiden Stackhouse, assigned to 256th IBCT, are serving together on the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo. The mother and son duo having an opportunity to share a common dream to serve side-by-side on a shared mission.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:41
    This work, A Mother and Son's Legacy: Deployed to Kosovo on a Shared Mission, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MotherSon; ArmyLegacy; Kosovo; KFOR; 256thIBCT

