Sgt. 1st Class Tresa Allemang, and her son Cpl. Aiden Stackhouse, assigned to 256th IBCT, are serving together on the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo. The mother and son duo having an opportunity to share a common dream to serve side-by-side on a shared mission.
A Mother and Son's Legacy: Deployed to Kosovo on a Shared Mission
