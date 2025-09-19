A Mother and Son's Legacy: Deployed to Kosovo on a Shared Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Tresa Allemang, and her son Cpl. Aiden Stackhouse, assigned to 256th IBCT, are serving together on the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo. The mother and son duo having an opportunity to share a common dream to serve side-by-side on a shared mission.