    Exercise Bulgaria 2025 showcases civilian-military crisis management [Image 14 of 15]

    Exercise Bulgaria 2025 showcases civilian-military crisis management

    MONTANA, BULGARIA

    09.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Bulgarian and Italian search and rescue teams work together to evacuate a reluctant disaster survivor after a simulated earthquake at an industrial training site during Exercise Bulgaria 2025 in Montana, Bulgaria. Over 1,000 military and civilian emergency responders from 18 participating nations trained together Sept. 7-12, practicing civilian-military interoperability during the crisis management exercise hosted by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre and the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior. The exercise was one of the largest and most complex disaster response exercises in the world this year with soldiers, scientists and first responders working together to respond to a simulated earthquake in this small mountain town tucked away in the northwest corner of Bulgaria not far from the borders of Romania and Serbia. (Photo by Sgt. Albert Cartagena)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:21
    VIRIN: 250910-A-A5025-1219
    Location: MONTANA, BG
    StrongerTogether
    SwordOfFreedom

