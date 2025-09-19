Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran Jim Smith, left, waits to don finisher medals on participants of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Marathon at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Smith continues to dedicate his life to service before participating in Operation Honor, paying tribute to the bond between the 445th Airlift Wing and the original C-141 Starlifter Hanoi Taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)