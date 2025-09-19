Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future [Image 2 of 2]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran Jim Smith, left, waits to don finisher medals on participants of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Marathon at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Smith continues to dedicate his life to service before participating in Operation Honor, paying tribute to the bond between the 445th Airlift Wing and the original C-141 Starlifter Hanoi Taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)

