    2025 Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Runners, participating in the 29th annual Air Force Marathon, pass Huffman Prairie Flying Field at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. More than 7600 runners competed in the 10K, 13.1-mile half-marathon, and 26.2-mile full marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)

