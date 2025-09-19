2025 Air Force Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Runners, participating in the 29th annual Air Force Marathon, pass Huffman Prairie Flying Field at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. More than 7600 runners competed in the 10K, 13.1-mile half-marathon, and 26.2-mile full marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)