Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelly Metcalf, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Leilana Ontiveros, 316th Training Squadron student, slice the cake during the Air Force’s 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at the Western Winds dining facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept 18, 2025. The cake-cutting ceremony is a military tradition where the oldest and youngest service members slice the cake together to represent the development of the Air Force since its creation in 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9326729
    VIRIN: 250918-F-CK819-1168
    Resolution: 4006x2668
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds
    Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds
    Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Cake-cutting
    USAF
    17TRW
    Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download