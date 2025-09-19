Air Force 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at Western Winds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelly Metcalf, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Leilana Ontiveros, 316th Training Squadron student, slice the cake during the Air Force’s 78th Birthday Cake-Cutting at the Western Winds dining facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept 18, 2025. The cake-cutting ceremony is a military tradition where the oldest and youngest service members slice the cake together to represent the development of the Air Force since its creation in 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)