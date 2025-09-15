Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Join AFN Rota Morning Show to Discuss Flood Recovery Efforts

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Vollmer and Engineering Aide 1st Class Dylan Maznicki from 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) speak on American Forces Network Rota’s morning show about their recent support to post-flood recovery efforts in Cabo Verde, Sept. 19, 2024. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

