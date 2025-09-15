Seabees Join AFN Rota Morning Show to Discuss Flood Recovery Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Vollmer and Engineering Aide 1st Class Dylan Maznicki from 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) speak on American Forces Network Rota’s morning show about their recent support to post-flood recovery efforts in Cabo Verde, Sept. 19, 2024. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.