    403rd AFSB conducted an awards ceremony recognizing long-term service members and others [Image 11 of 12]

    403rd AFSB conducted an awards ceremony recognizing long-term service members and others

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted an awards ceremony recognizing long-term service members, outstanding Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 participants and others at Camp Henry, South Korea, Sept. 18.

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade, 403rd AFSB, Army Sustainment Command, ASC

