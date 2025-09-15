Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rachel Johnson, with the Tennessee National Guard, smiles while retrieving essential gear at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)