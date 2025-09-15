WWII Nurse Transfers Bullet, a symbol of love and the resilience of the greatest generation, to Pearl Harbor National Memorial Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alice Beck Darrow, a 106-year-old former Navy nurse who served during World War II, poses with Sailors outside from the Arizona boat detachment near the Pearl Habor classroom after donating a bullet to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Museum on Sept. 18, 2025. Darrow hopes the bullet will serve as a reminder of the devastation caused by the conflict and as a remembrance of her husband, who the bullet allowed her to meet. During the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Fire Controlman Dean Darrow was serving aboard the USS West Virginia (BB 48) when the ship was struck by torpedoes. Wounded by gunfire in the attack, Dean was later transported to Mare Island Naval Hospital. There, a young Navy nurse named Alice Beck tended to him as surgeons removed a bullet lodged in his heart. Against all odds, he survived. Nurse Alice and her patient Dean later married, and the couple cherished the relic throughout their lives together. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)