    Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura visits 94th AAMDC headquarters [Image 9 of 9]

    Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura visits 94th AAMDC headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura, director of the Defense Plans and Operations Directorate (A3/5/6), Headquarters, Air Defense Command, tours the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command headquarters with Col. Darius Randolph, G-3 operations officer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:30
    94th AAMDC
    Air and Missile Defense
    allies and partners
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

