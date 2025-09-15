Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:30 Photo ID: 9325861 VIRIN: 250917-A-KO568-8694 Resolution: 4767x3172 Size: 2.64 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura visits 94th AAMDC headquarters [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.