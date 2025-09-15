Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura, director of the Defense Plans and Operations Directorate (A3/5/6), Headquarters, Air Defense Command, tours the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command headquarters with Col. Darius Randolph, G-3 operations officer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9325861
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-KO568-8694
|Resolution:
|4767x3172
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Hiroyuki Uemura visits 94th AAMDC headquarters [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.