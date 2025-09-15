Congratulations to Tulsa District's LDP II graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District graduated seven employess from its Level II Leadership Development Program, at the Tulsa District headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., Sept. 17, 2025. In addition to site visits, individual assignments, and meetings with district leaders, LDP II candidates identify a district-level issue or need and work on a project to find a solution.