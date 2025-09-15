Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congratulations to Tulsa District's LDP II graduates

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congratulations to Tulsa District's LDP II graduates

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District graduated seven employess from its Level II Leadership Development Program, at the Tulsa District headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., Sept. 17, 2025. In addition to site visits, individual assignments, and meetings with district leaders, LDP II candidates identify a district-level issue or need and work on a project to find a solution.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 17:13
    Photo ID: 9325507
    VIRIN: 250917-A-PO406-2189
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations to Tulsa District's LDP II graduates, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LDP
    Tulsa District
    People
    Leadership
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download