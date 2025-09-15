Happy birthday U.S. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, celebrates the Air Force’s 78th birthday with a cake cutting at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025. The Air Force became a separate branch of the U.S. military Sept. 18, 1947, and JBAB celebrated by honoring Airmen present and past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)