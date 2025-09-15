Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy birthday U.S. Air Force

    Happy birthday U.S. Air Force

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, celebrates the Air Force’s 78th birthday with a cake cutting at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025. The Air Force became a separate branch of the U.S. military Sept. 18, 1947, and JBAB celebrated by honoring Airmen present and past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 9325123
    VIRIN: 250918-F-OU358-2945
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Happy birthday U.S. Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBAB
    USAF Birthday

