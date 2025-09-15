Designing a Modern, Flexible Emergency Operations Center for the Future

Construction is underway on the Rock Island District's new Emergency Operations Center inside the North Annex of the Clocktower Headquarters Complex. Once complete, the remodeled space will provide a flexible environment to support emergency response and host District-wide events.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9324497
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-IP039-4857
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
