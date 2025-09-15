USS Hgbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea from the Midships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250818-N-AM483-3088 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 18, 2025) A U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) coils rope on the midships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)