B-52 Formal Training Unit: Developing the next generation of B-52 Aircrew

Recent graduates of the B-52 Formal Training Unit pose for photos during their graduation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, September 12, 2025. FTU students went through a rigorous eight months of training to become B-52 aircrew before joining their operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas.)