    B-52 Formal Training Unit: Developing the next generation of B-52 Aircrew [Image 4 of 4]

    B-52 Formal Training Unit: Developing the next generation of B-52 Aircrew

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Gabrielle Terrett 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Recent graduates of the B-52 Formal Training Unit pose for photos during their graduation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, September 12, 2025. FTU students went through a rigorous eight months of training to become B-52 aircrew before joining their operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas.)

    Total Force Integration
    TFI
    FTU
    307 BW
    93 BS
    B-52 FTU
    11 BS

