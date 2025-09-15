Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey conducts routine General Quarters [Image 5 of 5]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 13, 2025) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Christian Locke from Hemmit, California, gives instruction to junior Sailors on shipboard firefighting during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Sept. 13, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    VIRIN: 250913-N-JJ672-1034
    general quarters
    USS Dewey
    DESRON 15
    training

