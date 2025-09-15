USS Dewey conducts routine General Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 13, 2025) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Christian Locke from Hemmit, California, gives instruction to junior Sailors on shipboard firefighting during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Sept. 13, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)