    Saber Junction 25 [Image 12 of 18]

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Saber Junction 25 brought together 15 nations, more than 7,600 troops, 1,000 vehicles at Germany’s Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr Training Areas from Aug. 14–Sept. 21, 2025. The U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fresh with Transformation in Contact 2.0 gear, together with NATO Allies and partners to face a relentless Opposing Force. Rugged terrain, drone missions, and endurance marches pushed tactics and grit to the limit. Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, this Combat Training Center rotation sharpened Allied interoperability, validated emerging capabilities like unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, and tested large-scale combat across space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains, ensuring we remain combat-credible and mission-ready to defend Europe’s stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 03:24
    Photo ID: 9323419
    VIRIN: 250909-A-MQ729-5176
    Resolution: 3840x3072
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

