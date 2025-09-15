Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saber Junction 25 brought together 15 nations, more than 7,600 troops, 1,000 vehicles at Germany’s Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr Training Areas from Aug. 14–Sept. 21, 2025. The U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fresh with Transformation in Contact 2.0 gear, together with NATO Allies and partners to face a relentless Opposing Force. Rugged terrain, drone missions, and endurance marches pushed tactics and grit to the limit. Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, this Combat Training Center rotation sharpened Allied interoperability, validated emerging capabilities like unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, and tested large-scale combat across space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains, ensuring we remain combat-credible and mission-ready to defend Europe’s stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)